First 164 asylum seekers arrive at emergency shelter Waalre

At the sports halls ‘t Hazzo and De Pracht in Waalre, 164 asylum seekers arrived on Tuesday night. Fifty volunteers and the local fire department have been working until late to get everything ready.

The asylum seekers come from the overcrowded application center in Ter Apel. Because there is no more room there, emergency reception centers have been set up at other locations in the country.

The first refugees were supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that has been brought forward. “Volunteers have assembled another hundred beds today, in order to be able to accommodate everyone”, a spokeswoman for the municipality let us know. “The fire department is also helping out”.

At the end of last month it was announced that the sports halls would be set up as a reception location for 225 refugees for a number of weeks. Here are mainly families with children. Mayor Jan Boelhouwer: “We had to act immediately, in times of crisis this is needed. We are doing everything we can to make sure that everything goes as smoothly as possible”.

Studio040 previously gauged the mood in the neighbourhoods around ‘t Hazzo and De Pracht. Among residents there seemed to be plenty of support for the arrival of the asylum seekers.

