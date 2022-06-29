PvdA and GL want clarification on closing swimming pools for the disabled

At the end of May, it became clear that Lunet Zorg, a care institution for people with a disability, wants to close all three of its swimming pools. GroenLinks (green left party) and PvdA (labour party) want to know whether the Eindhoven city council can do something about this.

It should come as no surprise that the intended closure has caused anger. The Eindhovense Sportaad (sports council), among others, sent a letter to the Alderman expressing its displeasure with the decision.

550 people

As a result, about 550 people with a disability will no longer be able to swim. While for many of them swimming is the only possibility to exercise.

GroenLinks and PvdA would like a reaction to this letter. In addition, the groups want to know that such a vulnerable group of people should not be victimised by, for example, staff shortages.

Other swimming water

Finally, the parties want to know whether the Municipality of Eindhoven would like to think about a solution. For example, by accommodating the 550 people who are threatened with losing their swimming pool at another swimming pool in the city.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob