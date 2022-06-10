Protestant church opens door for gays: ‘We’re here for everyone’

The Protestant Ontmoetingskerk on the Meerkollaan in Eindhoven-Zuid is holding a special celebration on Sunday about believing and being queer. The service is organized and led by four young people from Eindhoven between the ages of 21 and 23. They themselves are also part of the LHBTQ community.

Religion and LHBTQ do not usually go together in every religion. Tjalling Huisman, the pastor at the Encounter Church, talks about Sunday’s theme: faith, hope, and love. “We want to clearly show that we are a church for all sorts of people. The church and love of religion are there for everyone.”

The special church service falls in the middle of Pride Month. “It’s not intentionally planned that way, but we think it fits nicely. It’s especially important to us that people be made to think about the importance of inclusivity and that religion is celebrated.”

Program

Sunday’s special church service is going to be directed by the four Eindhoven youth, Huisman explains. “They will shape the theme by showing videos of interviews with so-called ‘queer believers’ and their own parents. In addition, they will give a speech about being part of the LGBTQ community.”

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.