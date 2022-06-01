Hessel Hoekstra (21) big winner at Concours Hippique: ‘This is beautiful’

The 21-year-old Hessel Hoekstra from Lelystad won the Grand Prix of Eindhoven at the Concours Hippique with his 9-year-old stallion. The victory is good for an amount of almost €20,000.

Hoekstra has been riding his horse, Ikoon VDL, since it was six years old. As one of the first participants Hoekstra managed to stay clear and within the time. Something that was not for everyone: of the 48 participants, five riders managed to finish without jumping faults and only three riders stayed within the time allowed.

The number two, Niels Kersten, is also a youngster: only 22 years old. The rider from Limburg held off Italy’s Giampiero Garofalo (28), who finished third.

The four-day CSI with free admission attracted an estimated 65,000 spectators.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob