Anna doesn’t understand: why did her tulip garden have to disappear?

The municipality has made short shrift of ‘Klein Keukenhof’ (‘little Keukenhof’), the colourful flower garden of resident Anna Chang on Cornelis Schuytstraat. The neighbourhood is stunned by the removal.

Monday morning they were suddenly there. Men of the municipality who had the assignment to clean up the gardens on the pavement. Anna Chang could still save some bulbs, but in no time the work was done and the tulip garden disappeared. What remains now is a trail of sand and some beautiful memories.

Residents in the street are baffled by the action. They had collected signatures and were confident that things would turn out all right. But that was too positive a thought. The elderly people in the neighbourhood will also be shocked. ‘Klein Keukenhof’ was a favourite outing of the residents of the nearby nursing home.

Anna volunteered to take care of a dozen gardens. She started her initiative several years ago because she noticed that some gardens did not look nice if they were not tended to. “I simply knocked on the door and asked if I could tend to the gardens, free of charge of course.” Anna said. Many of Anna’s neighbours appreciated her initiative but there are some who have complained about the flower boxes and plants on the pavement.

Here you can see a video made earlier in April about Anna and her initiative.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob