Youngsters run over by a speeding car

Driver drives on after hitting a group of youngsters by car

The incident took place on Sunday early morning in Eindhoven. A group of youngsters were run over by a car while they were crossing over from the Boschdijk to the Kronehoefstraat. One of them was seriously injured. The driver drove off without stopping.

The emergency services were alerted about the accident at a quarter to five in the morning. A trauma helicopter, two ambulances, the fire brigade and the police rushed to the accident spot. The injured were given immediate medical help.

The incident occurred when the youngsters were crossing the road on their bicycles. Three of them got hit by the speeding car. Though one of them escaped with a fright, a man and a woman very less fortunate. They were both injured, one of them seriously. The driver could not be traced as he or she fled the scene.

Investigation

The police have started the investigation about the accident. According to them, the suspect would have been driving a Grey Volkswagen Golf. People are asked to call 112 if they spot such a car with damage. Other witnesses are also encouraged to come forward.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Sangeetha Dennis