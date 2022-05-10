Veterinarian arrested for practicing with false papers

The police have arrested a veterinarian from the Eindhoven region. The suspicion arose after the doctor issued pet passports which were incorrectly filled in. Moreover, he messed around with the prescribed medications for pets.

The 63-year-old man was taken to the police station for inquiry. The police searched his home and workspace. The court will determine the follow-up of the criminal investigation into the actions of the veterinarian.

Experts from the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) are helping the police with the investigation.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Yawar Abbas