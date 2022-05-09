Tumor removed from PSV defender Baumgartl

Timo Baumgartl has had a tumor removed. The 26-year-old defender of PSV, on loan to FC Union Berlin, will not be in action this season. He is working on his recovery this summer, including preventive follow-up treatments.

The tumor was discovered during a routine check-up. “Fortunately, I have been doing preventive care for a number of years,” the German says on the website of the Eindhoven club.

“I am very grateful for the quick, clear diagnosis and for the successful surgery that has taken place. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the incredible support. I will never forget that. My focus is now on the fastest possible recovery.”

source: Omroep Brabant

translated by: Vesna