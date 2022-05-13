Tents for homeless may stay there for now

Eindhoven municipality is for the time being allowing the homeless in the Karpendonkse Plas to stay. Homeless people have set up tent camps there. The municipality does not want to enforce the law right now, even though wild camping is prohibited.

For a few weeks, there is a diverse collection of tents at the waterfront of the Dommel near the Karpendonkse Plas. Homeless people sleep in tents and they do not want to give up this place.

Caregivers are monitoring

Camping in public places is prohibited, the municipality informs us that. Yet the municipality does not intend to intervene for the time being. Health care providers and enforcement officers are checking up regularly. The municipality is looking for long-term alternatives. They want the homeless to find a place in a (night) shelter or to enter a care program. Eastern European homeless are also staying in the tent camps. They are referred separately to Barka Foundation, an aid organization that takes care of this group.

There were several incidents at the tent camp last week. For example, a man attacked other homeless people with a cloth, and one of the tents was set on fire.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.