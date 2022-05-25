Politician Dré Rennenberg (84) now honorary citizen of Eindhoven

Dré Rennenberg, party leader of the Eindhoven party Ouderen Appèl (elderly appeal), received the ‘badge of honour’ of the city of Eindhoven on Tuesday afternoon. He received the highest local distinction for all his social engagement.

“It came as a shock”, Dré Rennenberg reacts. “I had absolutely not expected it. It is a great honour that I receive this award for my work”.

Oldest councillor in the Netherlands

Rennenberg is the oldest councillor in the Netherlands and is also called the Nestor of Eindhoven politics. With his party, he has been involved in local politics for decades, as a councillor and as an Alderman. As thanks for his efforts, he received the award on behalf of the city council from Mayor John Jorritsma.

Poverty

Besides his political work, he is also active as a board member and founder of, among others, Stichting Leergeld Eindhoven (tuition fee foundation), Belastingwinkel (tax shop) Eindhoven and Stadsakkers Eindhoven. In these functions, he dedicates himself to the poorer inhabitants of the city. Furthermore, he was chairman of football club Tivoli for a long time.

Glorious list

The badge of honour (‘ereteken’)is the highest award that Eindhoven citizens can receive. Recipients of this distinction may call themselves honorary citizens of the city. In Eindhoven, there are only 61 others who bear this title. Among others, Pieter van den Hoogenband, Guus Hiddink and Rob van Gijzel received this honour.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob