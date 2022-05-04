Neighbourhood horrified when near-dead dog is found

A little roadside monument on Kanaaldijk Noord reminds us of an unpleasant event. Neighbours found a dog that was so badly neglected that it was in a critical condition.

A text hanging at the memorial describes the condition of the animal. “Left behind like old rubbish. So skinny and weakened that you could not stand on your feet. Teeth so rotten that they fell out of your mouth of their own accord, very painful so that you could not eat…”

The neighbourhood reacted with horror to the find, the more so because the site where the dog was found is not even a stone’s throw away from the Regionale Opvang Zwerfdieren Eindhoven (reception of stray animals Eindhoven, ROZE). Presumably, the animal was not offered there because it costs money. Residents who found him brought him there, but the vet could not do anything for him anymore.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob