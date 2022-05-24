Dementia campaign setup in the centre of Geldrop

Situations involving fake dementia patients were emulated in the centre of Geldrop on Tuesday morning. The aim of such an event was to draw attention to Alzheimer’s disease.

Purpose

The campaign hopes to draw attention to the disease and increase awareness of the circumstances associated with it. Actors played a number of typical situations for people with dementia to shopkeepers. Afterward, the fake patient made themselves known and the shopkeepers were provided with relevant feedback and information on how they could help.

Population

About 70 percent of dementia patients live at home. This is a high percentage, according to the Dementia-friendly Geldrop-Mierlo interest group. “In the coming years, the number of people with dementia will increase significantly. These people also want to remain part of society for as long as possible. This requires something from society.”

Training for retailers

As a follow-up to this day, Dementia-friendly Geldrop-Mierlo group will provide training to shopkeepers. The program will look into the details of what dementia is, and how to recognise and deal with the disease.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha