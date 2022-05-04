Bicycle parking Neckerspoel not ready until 2024

The arrival of the temporary Neckerspoel bicycle parking facility on the north side of the railway station has been considerably delayed. Initially the plan was to open the parking facility this year, but now it will be 2024.

This has various causes, according to the board in a Eindhoven city council information letter. Among other things, this is due to long-running negotiations with the owner of the Noordzicht building.

In addition, the construction costs are higher. As a result, the Municipality of Eindhoven has to contribute €600,000 itself. But that’s not too bad, according to the council. It had been budgeted that the parking facility would be ready in 2022. The six tons can therefore be taken from the budget set aside for the maintenance and operation of the parking facility.

This is the first money that comes from the municipality itself, according to the Board. The earlier costs were borne by ProRail and subsidies from the province of Noord Brabant and the Bereikbaarheidsagenda Zuidoost-Brabant (accessibility agenda). The Bereikbaarheids agenda is a collaboration involving, among others, the Eindhoven Metropolitan Region.

Fewer parking spaces

However, the temporary bicycle parking facilities will have fewer places than estimated. Whereas the earlier plan was for 5,000 spaces, this will now be 4,566. That is because there will be more room for disabled bicycles, public transport bicycles and delivery bicycles. Charging points for electric bicycles will also be provided.

Because the parking facility on the south side of the station will accommodate 5,400 instead of 5,000, the total of 10,000 bicycle parking spaces will be achieved, according to the town council.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob