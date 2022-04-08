Elderly couple victim of home robbery

On the Vestdijk an elderly couple became the victim of an armed robbery.

The robbery happened on Thursday around 15.45 hours in the afternoon. The police said they were looking for the perpetrators in the immediate vicinity.

There were three men in dark clothing. Of the three, one was explicitly taller than the others. The taller man was wearing a shirt with grey sleeves.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.