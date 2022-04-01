450 Ukrainian refugees accommodated

The Eindhoven region has presently accommodated 450 refugees from Ukraine. There are over 700 accommodation places available, but they are not all occupied yet. That is what the Security Region Brabant-Zuidoost announced.

Last week a number of new locations opened. Other municipalities like Eersel, Gemert-Bakel, Someren, and Valkenswaard, are now also receiving refugees from the Ukraine. As of Thursday, Best will also join in. The influx does lead to an overload of work for the municipalities and sometimes disturbs other work.

Eventually, the 21 municipalities in the region need to free up 2000 reception places in the coming period.

Source: www.stuido040.nl

