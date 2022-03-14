Polling stations open: ‘If you don’t vote, you shouldn’t complain’

16 March is the municipal election day. A limited number of polling stations in the region had already opened on Monday.

The fact that voting is allowed two days in advance is due to the corona crisis. In this way, the crowds at the polling stations are avoided.

Crowded

At the polling station in the Tongelre district, it is still pretty quiet. According to the chairman of the polling station, it comes in fits and starts. He has been doing his job with pleasure for fifty years. “I started in 1972”, he says. He thinks it is important that people vote. “You are at a party and everyone criticises the city, but they haven’t even voted. Then you can’t complain,” he thinks.

Open longer

It is busier at the polling station on the Stadhuisplein. “I myself am a lung patient”, says one voter. “So it’s nice that I can avoid the crowds now”. But not everyone thinks it is necessary. “I think one day is actually enough, there is a time for everyone that they can come”, says another voter.

Not all polling stations are open yet. On this site you can see where you can vote in your neighbourhood.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan