Human trafficking gang arrested in Eindhoven

The police in Eindhoven have arrested seven people for human trafficking. They are suspected members of a criminal organisation forcing women into prostitution in Eindhoven and elsewhere.

The main suspect is a 38-year-old man of no fixed address who is accused of human trafficking and money laundering. Through him, the police were able to track down more suspects.

The gang forced vulnerable women to work for them, and then took a large portion of their earnings. The main suspect allegedly carried out those practices for years and probably helped himself to a lot of money in the process.

During the arrests, the police seized cars, money, expensive clothing and other luxury items.

Vulnerable women

The police have identified nineteen victims from an investigation. Some of them do not speak Dutch and are battling with addiction and debts. There are also victims who are residing in the Netherlands illegally.

Source: Studio040