Fatal stabbing in Rosmalen: 16-year-old girl released

The 16-year-old girl who was arrested after the fatal stabbing at De Driesprong in her hometown Rosmalen was released on Sunday evening. According to the police, research has shown that she did not stab the victim. A 17-year-old girl from Den Bosch is still in custody as a suspect.

The stabbing proved fatal for 22-year-old Jordy from Den Bosch. He leaves behind his heavily pregnant girlfriend and a one-year-old son, lawyer Priya Soekhai reported earlier on Sunday. She assists the victim’s family.

The incident happened around half-past ten after an argument on the terrace of the nearby restaurant De EetBar. The 22-year-old victim managed to cross the square to grand café Bottles with serious injuries. Despite the care of hospital staff and emergency services, de Bosschenaar died on the spot.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Vesna