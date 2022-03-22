Eight locations designated for Ukrainian refugees in Eindhoven

The Eindhoven municipality has arranged eight reception centres in and around the city to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. A total of 750 refugees need to be accommodated by the Eindhoven municipality.

The Eindhoven municipality has already disclosed that locations in Claralaan, Luchthavenweg, Kronehoefstraat and Strausslaan will become available. In addition, it now announces there will be reception centres at Park Glorieux on Geldropseweg, at the boarding houses on Edisonstraat, on Kastanjelaan and on Generaal Horocksstraat in Eindhoven. These locations can be used for a longer period of time. A school will also be set up on Broodberglaan for Ukrainian children who will attend primary or secondary education.

Currently there are about 310 Ukrainians in these locations in Eindhoven and surrounding municipalities. Roughly 240 are in the various reception centres in Eindhoven. About 170 Ukrainians have been taken in by private individuals in the city.

In total, the shelter of Ukrainians in the city costs about 3.8 million euros. These costs are fully reimbursed by the central government.

Additional housing in Eindhoven

The municipality has acknowledged the accommodation challenge on top of the already spiralling housing crisis. That is why the municipality is investing in additional housing. “In the coming months we will start to realize movable housing on a large scale to meet not only the needs of the Ukrainian refugees, but also those of status holders, starters, students and migrant workers who are urgently looking for a home”, the municipality writes.

Private hosts

The Municipality of Eindhoven encourages hosting family to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. A host family can make use of the ‘landlord arrangement’ to take in a Ukrainian family. People who are on welfare and want to take care of a family do not have to meet the cost -sharing standard.

Source: studio 040