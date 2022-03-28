Drought: worries about thousands of trees on Strabrechtse Heide

The drought of the past period may cause considerable damage to nature reserves in the region. There are serious concerns about the fate of thousands of trees on the Strabrechtse Heide.

Not a drop of rain has fallen for many weeks. According to Staatsbosbeer (The Forestry Commission), this can be disastrous for many plants during this period. Last winter, for example, between 20,000 and 30,000 trees were planted on the Strabrechtse Heide. Forest ranger Mari de Bijl is afraid that many young trees will not survive if it remains dry for much longer.

Not only are plants at risk. Various animals also have a hard time. For example, there are currently far fewer salamanders and toads, says De Bijl. The water is low, and fens are drying up.

Water boards have also already sounded the alarm about the drought and declining groundwater levels. For example, irrigating land with water from streams and ditches is now being discouraged as much as possible, Waterschap de Dommel said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vesna