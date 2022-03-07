Distracted cardriver rams lamppost in Eindhoven

A car driver rammed into a lamppost on Sterrenlaan in Eindhoven on Sunday afternoon. The driver told the police that he had been distracted by his phone.



As a result, his car ended up on the wrong side of the road and then crashed into a lamppost. His vehicle eventually came to a halt in a ditch between the road and the bus lane.

The damage to his car trapped the driver in his vehicle. The fire brigade was called to free him. An air ambulance also came to the scene but was ultimately not needed. The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

source: Studio040

translated by: Vesna