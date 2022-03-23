‘Brainport companies have a good reputation in the Netherlands’

Philips and ASML top the reputation ranking of RepTrak Company, a company that researches the image of companies in sixty countries.

Philips and ASML are the only two companies in the Netherlands with an ‘excellent’ score. VDL also achieved a good score with a sixth place in the ranking, which includes 30 companies in total. The Jumbo supermarket chain from Brabant does even better with a fifth place. All four companies are also members of the Brainport partnership with PSV.

For Philips, the first place is extra nice because it is the fifteenth time that the healthcare technology company takes the lead in the reputation ranking.

The ranking was made using a survey in which people over 18 were asked about their perception of companies. The ranking is based on answers from 18,000 respondents.

The highest ranked companies that are not from the region are Wolters Kluwer and FrieslandCampina on places 3 and 4. Oil giant Shell is in last place on the list.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob