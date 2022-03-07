Armed robbery at supermarket in Eindhoven

A supermarket on Dirigentplein in Eindhoven was robbed on Saturday evening. The robber threatened an employee with a knife and took money from the cash register.

The perpetrator fled. Since then, there has been no trace of the robber.

The perpetrator is reported to be a white blue-eyed male. He was wearing a black jacket and trousers. He also wore black shoes with a white logo on them.

The police are calling on people who spot the perpetrator not to take any action themselves, but to call 112.

source: studio040

translated by :Vesna