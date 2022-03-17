98 corona patients in hospitals; pressure on IC stays low

There are 98 corona patients in hospitals in the Eindhoven region. The majority are in the Catharina Hospital. Pressure on intensive care units (ICUs) in hospitals remains relatively low.

There are 59 corona patients in the Catharina Hospital, but only 3 need intensive care. Three corona patients are also in the ICU in the Maxima Medical Centre, with 32 corona patients in total.

There are seven corona patients in the Anna Hospital, with no one in ICU.

The total number of admitted corona patients has increased since last week when 88 patients were in hospitals. Of the 88, there were six corona patients in the ICU.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani