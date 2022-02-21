Eindhoven prepares for Carnival with mega-tents

In Eindhoven, preparations have started for carnival. At three locations in the city center large white tents have been erected where partygoers can go wild.

The mega-tents should be ready by Monday evening. They will be put into use on Friday when Carnival starts.

The tents are part of a deliberate plan. The municipality and the cooperating pubs are using them to spread out the crowd and reduce the risk of infections. The program is provided by the collaborating cafés and the Federation Eindhovens Carnaval (FEC).

The tents have a capacity for not more than 500 people. These do not need to show a QR code because the structures are open at the sides.

Measures

Not only will there be extra tents, extra public toilets will also be made available. Finally, LED screens and extra supervisors can direct people to another location if one place becomes too crowded.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan