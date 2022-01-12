Regulators of Muziekgebouw resign

The regulators of the Eindhoven Muziekgebouw are leaving. The members of the Supervisory Board are making way for a new team. The municipality has made this known.

The replacement of the supervisors was a wish of various parties in the city council, led by the PvdA (labour party). According to the coalition party, this is necessary now that Muziekgebouw is taking a new course and wants to get rid of the financial problems the institution has been struggling with for a long time. Last year, a new director was appointed, partly to clean up the house.

Meanwhile, Guido Dierick has already left the Supervisory Board. Chairman Hans de Jong will step down at the end of March. It is also the intention that Mr Don and Mr Janssen will also make way for replacements in the foreseeable future.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob