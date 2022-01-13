KNMI gives yellow warning of local dense fog

The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warns of local dense fog in Brabant, with visibility less than two hundred metres. The weather institute has issued a code yellow for Thursday morning. A number of flights at Eindhoven Airport have been delayed.

The KNMI speaks of dangerous driving conditions and advises road users to adjust the speed at which they drive and to keep a safe distance. “Fog can be treacherous due to sudden occurrences.”

Chance of fog on Friday and Saturday

According to Roosmarijn Knol of Weerplaza, it is difficult to say how quickly the fog will clear. “This depends on a lot of things: how strong the wind is, but also how quickly the sun manages to break through the fog. I think we have the best chance of sun in the afternoon. When the sun breaks through, it could be 6 or 7 degrees. If it remains grey and foggy all day, it will remain cool at 4 degrees.”

According to Roosmarijn, we will have to deal with the same weather on Friday and Saturday. “Even then, there will be little wind and there is a chance of fog during the night and early morning. In the course of the day, it will change into low-hanging clouds.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by:Shanthi Ramani