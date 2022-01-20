Children can also be vaccinated from Monday with appointment

The GGD in the region will begin vaccinating children aged five to eleven from Monday. This will be done in the Beursgebouw and at the vaccination location in Helmond.

GGD Brabant-Zuidoost says that the children will receive an invitation from the RIVM and their parents can then make the appointment by telephone.

Child-friendly vaccination

The GGD staff have extensive experience with vaccinating children. They will ensure that the children are at ease and that they provide distraction during the injection. Cindy Bergenhenegouwen, the communication advisor of GGO-BZO, says that they will also have shorter queues. This will make it less stressful for the children.

The GGD is still busy with the preparations and aims to create a child-friendly environment.

There are about 55,000 children in the Eindhoven region in this age group. Bergenhenegouwen says that it is still not clear how many parents will have their children vaccinated.

