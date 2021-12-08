VVD expresses concerns about Eindhoven’s ‘ICT swamp’

The VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) in the Eindhoven city council has expressed its concerns about the state of the municipality’s ICT infrastructure.

The party did so as a result of the devastating audit report that recently appeared. The report did not leave a single stone unturned of the ICT infrastructure.

The party therefore wants to know whether the Council will adopt the audit office’s recommendations and what steps will be taken to improve the situation.

