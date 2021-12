Sinterklaas has treated the Asian elephants at Dierenrijk to the necessary sweets.

The elephants reacted ecstatically to the presents of all kinds of special treats. They managed to open the boxes in seconds with their heavy bodies.

Sinterklaas treats the animals in the zoo annually. Last year it was the turn of the chimpanzees. On Halloween, the rhinoceroses were treated to pumpkins.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei