Rabobank Woensel to become residential complex

The former Rabobank office in Eindhoven’s Kronehoefstraat will house one hundred flats. These are the plans of the bank, together with developer BPD.

Eindhoven is one of the five cities where Rabobank is going to do this with its real estate. BPD housing development regional director Erik Leijten: “We want to start construction at the end of 2023. The rents are between €650 and €950. The homes on Kronehoefstraat are primarily intended for small households. Think of starters or seniors”.

The first flats will be rented in 2024. In Boxtel, Castricum, Nederweert and Oirschot, affordable rental flats will also be built in former Rabo offices that are no longer being used. “These buildings are often in central locations where people would also like to live”, Leijten says.

Digital banking

According to Sandra Detmers, Director of Facilities Operations at the bank, the reason why Rabobank has so many office buildings is because of online and digital banking. “More and more people do everything online. That is why we are adapting to this and are going to do more digitally”.

When the homes are ready, they will become the property of BPD.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob