‘Prehistorisch Dorp most child-friendly museum in Brabant’

The Prehistorisch Dorp (prehistoric village) in Eindhoven has been declared the most child-friendly museum of Noord Brabant. Over the past year, 3,500 children visited various museums in the country and gave their opinion.

The Museumkids Award has been presented for ten consecutive years. This year, the Prehistorisch Dorp narrowly missed out on the title of ‘Kidsproof museum 2022’. The Discovery Museum in Kerkrade scored 9.1 and thus 0.1 higher than the Eindhoven open air museum.

Nevertheless, Yvonne Lammers of the Prehistorisch Dorp is proud. “I think it’s great to see that our employees were able to offer such an appreciated experience in these uncertain times. A trip back to the past and away from the daily routine. This award confirms that we are doing well with the public of the future”.

In Prehistorisch Dorp, visitors go back in time. Villagers tell stories about life in prehistory or the Middle Ages. The children can practise old crafts together, such as lighting a fire or making food.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob