One big winter wonderland at Robert’s house

Already months before Christmas, Robert from the Woensel district is busy with his winter wonderland. So that it will look perfect in December.

Robert has been helping to build Christmas villages since he was a child. “My father let me put up the figures and that has now grown into this. Now I help my father with building his display because he is a bit jealous of my landscape”.

Different themes

It’s not just Christmas on the cupboard. It is a mix of different themes. You go from a spooky landscape to a cave with a Christmas train through it. “I’ll start in October with a small Halloween cabinet and then I’ll expand it with a full mountain landscape. With both Disney and Efteling houses”.

Everything is also concealed in detail. “Underneath the village is a wooden plank. I hide all the cables in there so that nothing is really visible. Of course, stones, moss and snow also work well so that you don’t see any cables. It takes at least a couple of weeks to hide everything properly”.

Always room for something new

There isn’t really any more room on the cupboard. But if something has to be added, Robert is sure to make room for it. “There is always room for something new. As long as it matches what is already there. So something with Efteling, Disney or other things. This year, for example, I added a bit of Egypt. Pirates are also featured. As long as it adds something to the story that is already there. I think that is the most important thing”.

