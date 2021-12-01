Michelin star restaurant Waalre stays closed for a fortnight after fire

De Treeswijkhoeve restaurant in Waalre is expected to remain closed for the next two weeks. Last Saturday, there was a fire in the ventilation system.

The fire started in the kitchen when the fat got into the fire. This ended up in the extractor. The staff immediately started evacuating the restaurant. At the time of the fire, there were 15 people in the building. Later, two dogs were also taken out of the restaurant. They were checked on the spot by the animal ambulance.

The fire caused smoke and water damage throughout the building. The restaurant now expects to be closed for the next two weeks. All reservations will be cancelled for the coming weeks. On Instagram owner Dick Middelweerd thanks staff and fire brigade for the quick action.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob