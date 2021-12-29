Joy, a dog that fled from fireworks, found dead

Joy, the dog that fled from fireworks in early December, was found dead in the park.

This is what the owner reported, who had been looking for the animal for weeks. Joy was found in the pond of Bonifaciuspark by a neighbour. She is now laid out at home.

The dog’s owner is strongly in favour of the fireworks ban that the municipality wants to introduce. Last week this was discussed in the city council.

Mayor John Jorritsma says he will come up with a plan in the spring. With that, he is taking over a proposal from GroenLinks (green left party), PvdA (labour party) and D66 (democrats). These groups had previously advocated a ban.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob