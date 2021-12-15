Eindhoven Library takes over library in Best

Eindhoven Library is taking over the library in Best. This has been the wish of Best for some time, and the town council has now unanimously agreed.

The reason is an urgent request from Cultuurspoor Best, the foundation that carries out the library work in the municipality. The small organisation could no longer meet all kinds of national government requirements, such as combating illiteracy and making society more digitally literate.

The idea is that these tasks would be well placed at Eindhoven Library. In this way, the costs can be limited and all kinds of programmes can be taken advantage of. According to the Eindhoven Library, members in Best will not notice much of the takeover.

The new situation will take effect in January. The library in Waalre has also been transferred to Eindhoven Library.

