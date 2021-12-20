20-year-old arrested for drug trafficking

Eindhoven Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Eindhoven as part of a large investigation into the production and dealing of synthetic drugs.

It is the same investigation that saw another suspect from Eindhoven arrested in November. The new arrestee will be held in custody for 90 days longer than the one from November.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the 20-year-old is part of a criminal organisation engaged in producing synthetic drugs.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman