20-year-old arrested for drug trafficking

By
Rachael
-
Photo credit: Eindhoven Police/Studio040

Eindhoven Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Eindhoven as part of a large investigation into the production and dealing of synthetic drugs.

It is the same investigation that saw another suspect from Eindhoven arrested in November. The new arrestee will be held in custody for 90 days longer than the one from November.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the 20-year-old is part of a criminal organisation engaged in producing synthetic drugs.

 

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman

Your advertisement here.

LATEST Lifestyle

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here