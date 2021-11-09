Rising corona infection figures in the region

There are 59 corona patients in the hospitals in the Eindhoven region. This has increased by 50 percent in less than a week.

Last Wednesday, 38 patients had been admitted to hospitals. In less than a week, 21 patients have been added. The Catharina Hospital and the Maxima Medical Center (MMC) have 27 and 26 patients respectively. Four patients were in the intensive care (IC) of each location. At the Sint Anna hospital, the numbers are catching up as well with six patients, two of them are in the ICU.

While staff feels the increasing pressure, they still believe they can continue on catchup medical care. “In this present phase, we do feel increasing pressure. But the operating rooms can currently remain open and catch-up care is not jeopardised. We now have one nursing ward for corona patients and we have room for four corona patients in the ICU,” a spokesperson for the MMC adds.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Seetha