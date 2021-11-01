PSV Women beat VV Alkmaar by a late goal from Rodriguez

Thanks to a late goal, PSV Women had a narrow victory over VV Alkmaar on Sunday afternoon. They won 1-0 at home.

For much of the match, PSV Women seemed to be heading for a draw in their first game after the international break. But in the 88th minute, the liberating opening goal was scored. Anika Rodriguez, a debutante in the Mexican women’s team last week, scored the winner.

This victory currently places the women in fourth place, just one point behind leader Feyenoord.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Sangeetha Dennis