PSV’s public training sessions have been cancelled again. This decision has been made by the club due to the increase in corona infections.

After being closed for a long time, the doors of the Herdgang opened once again on 12 October. The intention was that supporters could attend a training session at least once a week.

But within a month, that has come to an end. PSV hopes that the situation will get better soon.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Sangeetha Dennis