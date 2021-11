Air traffic at Eindhoven Airport is disrupted once again, but this time due to fog. Aircraft are departing later or arriving later.

Flights from London and Bucharest have delays in arrival. It is not clear if flights have been diverted to other airports.

Eindhoven Airport has been facing more problems in recent weeks. Last weekend, there were delays due to a technical malfunction in the control tower.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Sangeetha Dennis