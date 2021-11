A seriously injured man was found near the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven on Friday morning. According to witnesses, the man was left on a wheelchair, bleeding profusely.

Why the man was left behind is not clear. The police have cordoned off the area due to blood trail and the investigation of the case.

The main entrance to the hospital is temporarily inaccessible.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta