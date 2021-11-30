Evacuation of apartment building in Helmond due to fire

An apartment building on the Venuslaan in Helmond was evacuated on Monday night because of smoke released by a fire in a garage. Two residents were taken to hospital for examination due to smoke inhalation.

The fire was discovered in the six-storey complex around half-past one. Shortly after half-past two it was under control. Several ambulances arrived on the scene and personnel checked the residents. The residents of about 25 apartments were temporarily housed in an adjacent flat. It is estimated that about fifty people, mainly the elderly, were involved.

Measurements were taken in the homes by the fire service to determine whether it was safe to return. When that was the case, the residents were allowed to return home. The Brabant-Zuidoost Security Region initially assumed that this would take some time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is underway.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Yawar Abbas