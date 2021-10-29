Woman collides with parked car on Leenderweg

On Friday night, a woman collided with a parked car. This happened on the Leenderweg in Eindhoven.

They took the woman to the hospital by ambulance. The bystanders believe that she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A small group of youngsters was walking past the parked car at the time of the accident. If the parked car had not been there, the woman would probably have driven in the direction of the group.

The parked car had a lot of damage. It’s terrible because it’s the second time in a month that she drove against a car Also, the car only had 1600km on the odometer.

Source: www.studio040.nl

