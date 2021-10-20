Real estate agent training very popular: Fontys sets limit

House prices going through the roof and a housing market that is increasingly locked in. Apparently, for more and more young people, this is a reason to choose an education in real estate. Fontys is therefore introducing a numerus fixus for its Real Estate and Brokerage programme.

From September 2022 onwards, there will only be 350 training places in Eindhoven for budding real estate agents. Aspiring real estate men and women must register before 15 January next year. After that, a selection procedure awaits them.

During this procedure, potential students have to demonstrate their arithmetical and written communication skills. The young person’s motivation and expectations of the course are also examined. Finally, there is an interview with a teacher from the study programme.

Sylvia Kramer, programme manager of the brokerage programme, explains the decision to impose a numerus fixus. “By establishing a numerus fixus, we can continue to pay sufficient attention to our students and prevent students from having problems finding an internship in the long term”.

