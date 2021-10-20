Boschdijk greener and more room for cyclists and pedestrians

Boschdijk will undergo a metamorphosis as of the end of next year. Within the Eindhoven ring road, the busy road will be tackled, with much more greenery, space for cyclists and pedestrians and fewer parking spaces.

Local residents have been saying for years that something needs to be done. In 2017, a citizens’ initiative was even started. Cars drive too fast, for example, and there are few places to cross the road. Furthermore, the paving on Boschdijk is worn out, and everything is bare, with lots of stone and concrete and little greenery.

The new layout should make the road more liveable and safer for cyclists and pedestrians. For instance, there will be five crossings within the ring road. Cyclists and pedestrians will also get more space with separate paths. In addition, there will be many more trees and facade gardens. The number of parking spaces will be reduced from about 200 to 150 in total. That is enough for residents and visitors, according to the municipality.

Furthermore, there will be a water storage area in the greenery. This should prevent flooding during heavy showers. The maximum speed limit remains 50 kilometres per hour. The traffic lights at Marconiplein, Zernikestraat and Pastoor Petersstraat will remain in place.

The redesign will therefore start at the end of next year. The job must be completed by the summer of 2023.

