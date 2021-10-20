New animal shelter almost finished

The new animal shelter for the region at Kanaaldijk-Noord is almost finished. It is to become the largest animal shelter in the Netherlands. The management will be in the hands of a new foundation: Regional Care for Stray Animals Eindhoven Region (ROZE).

The new shelter will house animals from 14 municipalities in the region. There is room for more than 200 animals. The old shelter on Doornakkersweg, which has been in poor condition for years, will be replaced.

The animals that are now in the old shelter will stay there.

On 19 November, the building must be completely finished. After that, the furnishing can begin. From 1 January onwards, the new animals will be housed in the shelter.

By the way, the ROZE foundation is looking for volunteers and has a few vacancies. Read more about this here.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob