Fatal car crash on the John F. Kennedylaan in Eindhoven

A motorist died on the spot in an accident on the John F. Kennedylaan in Eindhoven on Sunday evening.

The accident happened at around 19:45. The onlookers who witnessed the accident stated that the driver of the vehicle, while driving away from the Shell petrol station, skidded across the road and ended up on the wrong side of the traffic. Though he did not hit any other vehicle, the driver drove over a cycle path, through a fence, and finally came to a halt after hitting a sandbank.

All the emergency services including the fire brigade, police, ambulances, and a mobile medical team arrived swiftly at the scene to help the injured man. Though the officers tried their best to resuscitate the motorist, it was of no use. The driver died at the scene.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Sangeetha Dennis