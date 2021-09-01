Students must make Gestelse Ontginning more liveable

Students from Fontys Hogescholen and Summa College are going to work in the Gestelse Ontginning neighbourhood to improve the quality of life among the older inhabitants of the area.

The students will focus on the role of the Genderhof residential community in the neighbourhood.

“The former care centre Genderhof now mainly houses people who urgently need temporary accommodation, such as migrant workers, refugees and people who are without a home after a divorce”, Fontys says.

“The students will first of all investigate what the talents and strengths of the residents are. Then they will look at how these can be linked to the needs and qualities of the elderly in Gestelse Ontginning”, the educational institute says.

Stronger community

The project must ensure that a stronger community is created in the neighbourhood. Students from Social Studies with a minor in ‘Community Development’ will be particularly involved in the project, but other students from other courses can also lend a helping hand, Fontys says.

Besides Gestelse Ontginning, similar projects are going to be started in Achtste Barrier and Woensel-Zuid. Wooninc. GGzE and WIJeindhoven are also working on the project.

