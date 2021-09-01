Stabbing incident in Vaartbroek: man injured, suspect arrested

A man’s leg was slightly injured in a stabbing incident shortly before 19:00 on Wijnpeerstraat in Eindhoven on Tuesday evening. The circumstances are unknown. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance. The police have arrested a 20-year-old suspect.

The incident happened at an restaurant in the Vaartbroek shopping centre. According to the police, there was a disagreement in the street. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The police used camera images, among other things, in their investigation. Officers also made a tour of the area.

The arrested suspect from Eindhoven, who has been detained at the police station.

Seen or heard anything? Call 0900-8844 or 0800-7000 (anonymously).

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob